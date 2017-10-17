The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases Agenda for Fifth Annual 2017 European Advanced Therapies Investor Day

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector, along with co-hosts UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, releases the agenda for its annual European Advanced Therapies Investor Day, to be held November 9, 2017 in London.

Now in its fifth year, this one-day, invitation-only meeting provides institutional, corporate and private investors with exclusive access to this dynamic sector, offering unique, investment-driven insights into the state of clinical and commercial progress and development for advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

The meeting is expected to attract more than 200 attendees, including executives from large pharmaceutical and enabling tool and service providers currently leading sector investment and partnerships. Clinical and commercial experts will address specific questions regarding the outlook for advanced therapies in key areas impacting investor interest, such as technology assessment and market access, accelerated regulatory schemes and utilizing various resources to secure needed financing.

Several promising European and international advanced therapies companies will present, including Acucela; CombiGene; Kiadis Pharma; Mesoblast; Orchard Therapeutics; Orig3n; Oxford BioMedica; PDC*line Pharma; ReNeuron; TiGenix; and TxCell.

A detailed preliminary agenda and speaker list is available on the event website www.eu.arminvestorday.com/agenda/.

Registration is complimentary for credentialed investors and members of the media; however, RSVP is required. To learn more and to register, please visit www.eu.arminvestorday.com. For members of the media interested in attending, please contact Lyndsey Scull at lscull@alliancerm.org.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 270 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.