The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases Agenda for Fifth Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today released the complete agenda for its upcoming fifth annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day, taking place April 27, 2017 in Boston, MA. This event, co-hosted by Piper Jaffray and held in partnership with Cowen and Company is the only investor conference specifically focused on cell and gene therapies, offering exclusive access to the field's most promising companies.

This year's Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day is expected to attract 350+ attendees, including 175+ active investors and analysts and will feature presentations by 30+ companies, along with panels and fireside chats by the field's foremost thought leaders.

2017 Panel Sessions and Speakers:

Fireside Chat

Olivier Danos, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, REGENXBIO (moderator)

James M. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., Rose H. Weiss Professor and Director, Orphan Disease Center; Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics; Director, Gene Therapy Program, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Panel I: Cell Therapy Beyond Oncology: Where Does the Greatest Potential Lie?

Edward Tenthoff, Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray (moderator)

Eduardo Bravo, CEO, TiGenix

Adam Gridley, President and CEO, Histogenics

Paul Laikind, President and CEO, ViaCyte

Chaim Lebovits, President and CEO, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics

Panel II: Gene Therapy: Commercialization Readiness & Market Access Challenges

Joshua Schimmer, M.D., Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray (moderator)

Faraz Ali, Chief Business Officer, REGENXBIO

Sven Kili, M.D., VP and Head of Gene Therapy Development, GlaxoSmithKline

Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., President and CEO, Homology Medicines

Elizabeth White, Ph.D., Assistant VP, Early Commercial Planning, Rare Disease and Gene Therapy, Pfizer Innovative Health

Panel III: Immuno-Oncology: What Are the Key Issues as First Products Approach Commercialization?

Timothy Schroeder, CEO, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting (moderator)

Usman Azam, M.D., President and CEO, Tmunity Therapeutics

David Epstein, Executive Partner, Flagship Pioneering

Rick Fair, President and CEO, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Jeffrey Walsh, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, bluebird bio

2017 Presenting Companies:

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, AGTC, Argos Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, AVROBIO, BioCardia, bluebird bio, Bone Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Capricor Therapeutics, Celyad, Fate Therapeutics, Fibrocell, GenSight Biologics, Histogenics, Homology Medicines, Juventas Therapeutics, Kiadis Pharma, Lysogene, Mesoblast, MiMedx, Orchard Therapeutics, Oxford BioMedica, Pluristem Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, ReNeuron, Sangamo Therapeutics, Semma Therapeutics, Synpromics, TiGenix, TxCell, uniQure, Vericel, and Voyager Therapeutics

In addition to the event's co-host Piper Jaffray, sponsors include Cowen and Company; Cognate BioServices; Cryoport; CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services; Kawasaki; Lonza; Medpace; PCT, a Caladrius Company; and Edison. For more information please visit the event's website at www.arminvestorday.com.

Credentialed investors and life science strategic partners can indicate their interest in attending here. Members of the media interested in attending are asked to please contact Lyndsey Scull at lscull@alliancerm.org.

The event will be held April 27, 2017, beginning at 7:30am at The State Room, 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 250 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.