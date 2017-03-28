Alliance Storage Technologies Announces NETArchive Version 2, the Industry's Premier Archiving, Management, Optimization and Data Protection Solution

New Release Incorporates Industry-Unique Modular Architecture Consisting of High Performance Disk, Cloud and Optical Tiers with Unrivaled Performance and Capacity -- At a Price Comparable to Tape

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Alliance Storage Technologies, the leading provider of optical, and cloud data archiving solutions, today announced NETArchive® version 2 high performance storage offering customers major advancements in performance, capacity and cost. Built on Alliance Storage Technologies' Archive Management Software (AMS) Platform, NETArchive is a revolutionary new archiving, management, optimization and protection solution that reduces business risks, secures data unaltered, ensures regulatory compliance and simplifies operations -- all at a price comparable to tape.

Worldwide data growth is exploding. In fact, according to a Northeastern University blog and infographic, "The total amount of data in the world was 4.4 zettabytes in 2013. That is set to rise steeply to 44 zettabytes by 2020." This data growth explosion is driving the need for faster, smarter and more cost effective data storage solutions. Moreover, when combined with increasing stringent and complicated internal governance, and external legal and regulatory compliance mandates, the need for long-term data preservation solutions has never been more critical.

NETArchive answers this demand. Delivering the ability to safely and affordably store, secure, protect and recover data for 100+ years, NETArchive provides an industry-unique modular architecture consisting of high performance disk, cloud and optical tiers. With support for on-premises installations and cloud-based deployments in the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, NETArchive delivers elastic scalability with simplified, cross-platform management and unrivaled control. The solution is a flexible, robust and secure offering that can be tailored to meet the data management, business continuity and long-term retention requirements found in today's complex business and IT environments.

Loran Technology, a leading IT solution Integrator based in Québec, Canada, was engaged by one of their Provincial Government customers to assist with a technology refresh of their existing archiving system used for long-term, unalterable data storage of extremely sensitive information.

"After a thorough search and review of potential solution providers, we chose to pursue Alliance Storage Technologies," said Aldo Kavcic, Director Business Development, Loran Technology. "After working closely with their team to address our customer's requirements for permanent, secure data retention, the NETArchive proved itself to be the ideal solution. It answered the need to securely retain information in an immutable state for decades, and was the most cost effective solution available. In addition, Alliance provided a complimentary upgrade path using their new AMS TAM migration software which enabled the client to transparently and non-disruptively migrate years of legacy information to the NETArchive system."

What's New in NETArchive Version 2:

100% increase (or doubling) of the NETArchive system on-premises near-line storage, increasing to 1.6PB in a single rack

100% increase in media capacities, cutting cost per GB in half

100% increase in drive speeds, doubling data migration and recall rates

3 times increase in system cache resulting in faster access to recently archived data with flexible RAID options from 4TB to 72TB

Built-in complimentary Transparent Archive Migration Facility for existing Archive Appliance users, facilitating a non-disruptive migration to the NETArchive

100% increase in media life to 100+ years, increasing reliability, data retention, and ROI while further eliminating costly technology refresh cycles associated with other technologies

"Today, more that 80% of enterprise data is static content sitting on expensive, Tier 1 storage," said Chris Carr, CEO of Alliance Storage Technologies. "NETArchive enables organizations to move this data and free up critical primary storage for business critical, bottom-line revenue activity. With support for on-premises installations and cloud-based deployments in the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, NETArchive delivers unrivaled performance, cross-platform management and capacity scalability, together with the features and functionality necessary to meet today's business, regulatory and legal requirements -- all at a cost comparable to tape."

NETArchive version 2 is available Q2, 2017.

Tweet This: .@alliancestorage announces NETArchive v2 #HighPerformanceDisk #Cloud & #Optical tiers priced comparable to #tape http://www.alliancestoragetechnologies.com/news-events/press-release

About Alliance Storage Technologies

Alliance Storage Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of cloud and optical data archiving solutions. The company's flagship product, NETArchive® gives organizations the most reliable, unalterable, secure archive that protects data for decades not just years. Alliance's solutions are trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide and meet the most stringent regulatory requirements with game-changing performance and efficiency at an unrivaled price, so customers can actively archive, manage, optimize and secure critical information assets with confidence. For more information visit www.alliancestoragetechnologies.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alliance-storage-technologies-inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alliancestorage

NETArchive is a registered trademark of Alliance Storage Technologies. All other brand and product names in this announcement may be trademarks of their respective holders.