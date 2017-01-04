Allianz Global Assistance Wins Best Insurance Provider at Travel Weekly's 2016 Readers Choice Awards

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Leading travel insurance provider Allianz Global Assistance won Best Insurance Provider during Travel Weekly's 14th annual Readers Choice Awards. Travel Weekly, considered the publication of record for the travel trade industry, honors the best in travel once a year at its Readers Choice Awards.

This was the first year the Best Insurance Provider category was featured in the Readers Choice Awards, which highlighted winners in 78 categories ranging from hotels to tours to airlines and cruise lines. Allianz Global Assistance prevailed over four other finalists in the Travel Insurance category.

Travel Weekly's readers are invited to choose the suppliers who have led the way in products and service during the past year. An open-ballot phase of voting is conducted where readers are asked to write in the names of companies they believe are outstanding in any of 78 categories. The leading vote recipients are identified as finalists, and then a second round of voting on the finalists takes place.

"It's a great honor to be awarded Best Insurance Provider in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards during the insurance category's inaugural year," said Joe Mason, Chief Marketing Officer at Allianz Global Assistance. "This honor reinforces the important role that travel insurance plays in providing value to both consumers and travel providers. We're thrilled to be selected as the best of the best by the readers of Travel Weekly and we sincerely appreciate their recognition of our contributions to the industry."

The complete list of Readers Choice winners will be featured in the January 23, 2017 issue of Travel Weekly.

Allianz Global Assistance offers travel insurance* through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit: http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com.

Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company. We provide insurance to 21 million customers annually and are best known for our Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

