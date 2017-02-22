Allied Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Allied Properties REIT ("Allied") (TSX:AP.UN) announced today the appointment of Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") as its auditor effective February 22, 2017. Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, Allied's Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of BDO Canada LLP ("BDO Canada") and approved the appointment of Deloitte.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), Allied has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with response letters from BDO Canada and Deloitte. There were no "reportable events," as such term is defined in NI 51-102.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.