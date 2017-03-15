Allied Distribution President Rob Nemeth Named 'Rockstar of the Supply Chain' by Food Logistics

FRESNO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Rob Nemeth to its 2017 Food Logistics' Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.

The Food Logistics' Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in our industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to our industry.

"The diversity of this year's award winners reflects the growing complexity of the global food supply chain and the many people whose individual and collective successes are driving the industry to new heights," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics.

Recipients of this year's 2017 Food Logistics' Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2017 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Allied Distribution

Allied Distribution is the longest running warehousing marketing organization in the USA. Led by President Rob Nemeth, Allied helps companies in every industry that moves materials, in-process or finished goods by matching business requirements to the capabilities of our combined network of companies to solve supply chain challenges and improve business performance.

