Allied Mission Group LLC Becomes Authorized Reseller for RedOwl to Address Growing Insider Threat Risk

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LOUDOUN, VA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - RedOwl, the leader in insider risk solutions, today announced a reseller partnership with Allied Mission Group (AMG), which brings critical technology to the public sector. The agreement enables Allied Mission Group to offer its customers the RedOwl analytics platform to uncover insider threats, provide counter intelligence awareness, and meet compliance requirements for regulatory surveillance.

"As many of our clients manage human risk and counterintelligence within their environments, we are excited to offer, through our partnership with RedOwl, a predictive analytics solution that helps secure the enterprise to reduce insider, business and mission risks," said Randy Terlecki, Senior Director of AMG.

RedOwl integrates structured and unstructured data to provide holistic visibility of human risk across the enterprise. The approach brings together disparate data streams into a single human analytics platform to prioritize high-risk behavior across an entire organization to minimize enterprise business risk. The solution offers a next-generation analytics approach that assesses behaviors, not just anomalies.

RedOwl's analytics solution will allow Allied Mission Group and its customers to ingest data sources and mobility interactions across people, data, devices and applications in a single platform. RedOwl's analytics platform allows an organization to "connect the dots" by discovering changes in user behavior, patterns of usage, and anomalies to surface risks and mitigate threats. The results transform data into narratives that will support Allied Mission Group's customers in proactively detecting and deterring unwanted or illegal behaviors.

ABOUT ALLIED MISSION GROUP LLC

Allied Mission Group LLC is an employee-owned small business that provides mission and technology solutions to the public sector including national security, healthcare, and defense. Headquartered in Loudoun, VA, we bring together mission focused delivery teams to address our customers' challenges. For more information, visit: www.alliedmission.com.

ABOUT REDOWL

RedOwl helps large enterprise and government organizations mitigate insider threats with technology designed for the modern workplace. Information security and regulatory surveillance teams trust our behavioral analytics platform to provide holistic and actionable visibility of all human risk, ranging from common employee data leaks to malicious insider attacks. With offices in Baltimore, New York City, San Francisco, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital. To learn more about RedOwl, visit: https://redowl.com.