April 17, 2017 17:02 ET

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces April 2017 Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.1275 per unit for the month of April 2017, representing $1.53 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on May 15, 2017, to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2017.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

