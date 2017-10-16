Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces October 2017 Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Allied Properties REIT (the "REIT") (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.1275 per unit for the month of October 2017, representing $1.53 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on November 15, 2017, to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2017.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.