Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Provides Leasing Update for Montreal

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) today provided a leasing update on a recently completed lease transaction in Montréal. "We've leased 46,000 square feet of GLA to Publicis at 6300 du Parc," said Tom Burns, Executive Vice President & COO. "Having provided Publicis with distinctive urban workspace in Toronto since acquiring QRC East in 2004, we're delighted to be deepening the relationship by doing the same in Montréal."

6300 Avenue du Parc, Montréal

The upgrade of this property is nearly complete. Comprised of 185,937 square feet of GLA, the building has Class I attributes, favourable column spacing and large floor plates.

Publicis has committed to lease 46,000 square feet of GLA in the property for a term of 10 years with occupancy commencing on January 1, 2018. This brings the leased area of the property to 90% and reflects the continued depth of demand for Class I office space in Montréal's Mile-End.

"Publicis Groupe is pleased to be able to reunite all its brands in Montreal in one vibrant space, and therefore reinforce the integration of the offerings from our entities," says Duncan Bruce, President, Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Canada.

