Allied Properties REIT Announces Completion of $200 Million Offering of 3.636% Series C Senior Unsecured Debentures

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN)("Allied") announced today that it has completed its previously announced issuance of $200 million aggregate principal amount of series C senior unsecured debentures (the "Debentures"). The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 3.636% per annum and mature on April 21, 2025. The Debentures were offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc. DBRS Limited provided Allied with a credit rating of "BBB" (low) with a "Stable" trend relating to the Debentures.

Allied intends to use the net proceeds from the offering: (a) to repay amounts drawn on Allied's unsecured revolving operating facility used for general capital funding related to Allied's capital improvements, acquisitions and intensification projects; and (b) for general working capital purposes.

The offering was made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated April 18, 2017 to Allied's base shelf prospectus dated December 15, 2016.

Cautionary Statements

