News Room
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
TSX : AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

March 20, 2017 15:01 ET

Allied Properties REIT Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2017, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800) 263-0877 or (647) 794-1827. The webcast will be accessible at www.marketwired.com and www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

Contact Information

  • Allied Properties REIT
    Michael R. Emory
    President and Chief Executive Officer
    (416) 977-9002
    memory@alliedreit.com

    Allied Properties REIT
    Cecilia C. Williams
    Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    (416) 977-9002
    cwilliams@alliedreit.com

News Room
 