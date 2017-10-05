Allied and RioCan to Acquire Diamond Corp.'s Interest in Commercial Component of The Well

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) and RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) today announced that they have entered into a binding agreement to acquire Diamond Corp.'s undivided 20% interest in the office and retail components of The Well (the "Commercial Component") for a purchase price of up to $42 million. On completion of the acquisition, which is scheduled to close later today, each of Allied and RioCan will own an undivided 50% interest in the Commercial Component and will pursue the construction and ultimate operation of the Commercial Component as equal partners. Diamond Corp. will remain as an advisor and co-owner of the residential component of The Well pending closing of the sale of same, as noted below, but has determined that it is appropriate at this time to sell its interest in the Commercial Component to RioCan and Allied, who are in the business of holding long-term commercial assets.

The Well

Allied, RioCan and Diamond (the "Original JV") acquired 7.67 acres on the northwest corner of Front Street West and Spadina Avenue (the "Site") in late 2012 and early 2013 for an aggregate purchase price of $170 million. The Original JV received zoning approval for over three million square feet of mixed-use density on the Site, with the City's Design Review Panel referring to the proposal as enlightened urbanism. Last year, the Original JV entered into a binding agreement to sell approximately 1.43 million square feet of residential density (the "Residential Component") to Tridel Builders Inc. and Woodbourne Canada Partners III (CA) LP for approximately $180 million, retaining the Commercial Component in its entirety. The sale of the Residential Component is scheduled to close upon requisite land severances being granted and upon completion of the underground parking structure and building podiums. RioCan will remain a 50% co-owner of one of the rental buildings representing approximately 400,000 square feet of residential rental density through a separate joint venture with Woodbourne. This is expected to occur in 2020.

The buildings on the Site have now been demolished, and the excavation of the Site and construction of the entire underground parking and loading structure has commenced. Tridel and Woodbourne will participate in this and other phases of the construction and pay for their share of the underground parking spaces required for the Residential Component in accordance with an agreed formula. With the addition of Tridel and Woodbourne to the development process, the intention is to complete the entire development during one continuous construction period rather than in a phased approach.

The Commercial Component will be divided between office and retail density in a ratio of approximately two to one, with Allied managing the office space and RioCan the retail space. As long-term owner-operators with confidence in the future of Downtown Toronto generally and The Well specifically, Allied and RioCan believe pursuing the development of the Commercial Component as equal partners is in the best interest of their respective unitholders, especially in light of the risk reduction and potential return enhancement achieved through the sale of the Residential Component.

"Diamond Corp. has been an invaluable participant in the initial stages of the development and will remain so as an advisor and co-owner of the residential component," said Michael Emory, President & CEO of Allied. "As we enter the construction phase, it's beneficial for Diamond Corp. to redeploy the capital it committed to the commercial component and for Allied and RioCan to continue as equal partners with a view to long-term ownership and operation, just as we're doing with the three other urban development projects we're pursuing jointly, the most notable being King Portland Centre, the office component of which is now 93% pre-leased."

"RioCan would like to thank Diamond Corp. for its contributions to The Well thus far. Diamond Corp.'s team has been instrumental in the development of the project's concept as well as guiding The Well through the planning and zoning process. Together we have been able to seize this opportunity and create tremendous value at this site," said Edward Sonshine, CEO of RioCan. "The Well is a reflection of the group's entrepreneurial approach to development, built on a strong understanding of what communities are and can be in the future. We are excited to begin the construction phase with Allied with a shared vision for this landmark mixed-use community in the heart of the Toronto's downtown west neigbourhood. The development of The Well will create a truly unique community that will be a local destination point for retailers, shoppers and community members and contribute to Toronto's overall urban landscape."

Stephen Diamond, CEO of Diamond Corp. said that "We are proud to have been associated with Allied and RioCan since 2012 in the creation of The Well and look forward to continuing to work with our partners to see The Well come to life. The Well will truly be a significant City building legacy for RioCan, Allied and Diamond Corp."

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.9 billion as at June 30, 2017. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of retail focused and mixed-use transit-oriented properties with ownership interests in a portfolio of 299 Canadian properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 45 million square feet. For the past 25 years, we have shaped the future, sensibly cultivated growth, and taken our stakeholders and partners wherever they needed to go. Currently, we have more than 6,350 retail tenants and approximately 660 employees with a presence from coast to coast. We deliver real vision, solid ground. For more information, visit www.riocan.com.