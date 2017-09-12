Allied Universal Celebrates Third Annual National Security Officer Appreciation Week

SANTA ANA, CA and CONSHOHOCKEN, PA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America, is proud to celebrate all security professionals with the third annual National Security Officer Appreciation Week, observed this year Sept. 17-23. The Freedonia Group reports that U.S. guarding expenditures are expected to increase to $27.3 billion by 2021. The rise of this sector demands a dramatic shift in public perception about this critically important job.

"The next time your path crosses with security personnel, consider thanking them for all they do to keep your environment safer and more secure," says Steve Jones, CEO, Allied Universal. "As guardians, protectors and first responders, security professionals not only deserve our respect and gratitude during National Security Officer Appreciation Week, but every single day of the year."

National Security Officer Appreciation Week is an annual event featured in Chase's Calendar of Events. It was established in 2015 to recognize security officers' many contributions to our daily lives. This includes contract and in-house security professionals across all industries. The appreciation week is also an opportunity to profile the many roles security officers fill; debunk misconceptions and stereotypes; and raise awareness of the career opportunities that exist within the security services industry.

Join in the celebration on social media using #ThankYouSecurity. For more information or to recognize a security officer, visit AUS.com/ThankYouSecurity.

