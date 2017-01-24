Allocadia Expands Leadership Team with Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Welcomes Barrett Foster, Veteran Marketing Technology Industry Executive

Allocadia, leaders in Marketing Performance Management and creators of the #RunMarketing movement, announced today that Barrett Foster has joined the company as chief revenue officer (CRO) to continue the organization's rapid growth. Barrett, a seasoned marketing technology executive, joins Allocadia from BrightEdge, where he was Vice President of Global Sales, leading the revenue expansion from 8 customers to over 1,300 customers around the world. He brings over 17 years of Sales Leadership and Senior Management experience in software sales.

With this hire, Allocadia adds an industry veteran well-versed in the challenges facing marketers to oversee top-line growth of the company.

"I believe there are three critical dimensions for building a category-winning technology company; great team, industry leading technology and a huge market," said Foster. "These exist in abundance at Allocadia. This is a rare and special opportunity to advance the customer-centric culture and critical mission of founders Kristine Steuart and Katherine Berry. I'm thrilled to expand a high-performance, world-class sales organization to serve the needs of CMOs worldwide."

"We're thrilled to welcome an accomplished leader with Barrett's expertise to the Allocadia team," said CEO and co-founder Kristine Steuart. "It's never been so important for marketers to demonstrate stewardship over their investments and confidence in their impact on revenue. Barrett's ability to build a high-performance culture and scale customer acquisition is a tremendous opportunity for Allocadia to continue to expand our relationships with companies who seek greater control over their marketing investments."

Allocadia makes this announcement shortly after announcing its selection by Microsoft to optimize global marketing investments, and releasing the industry's first empirical study on Marketing Performance Management, which found only 21% of organizations able to fully measure marketing's contribution to revenue.

About Allocadia

Allocadia empowers marketers to run marketing more effectively by providing them with greater control over their marketing investments and the insights they need to drive revenue. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia serves more than 150 customers and thousands of users worldwide, and manages billions of marketing dollars for companies like Microsoft, Juniper Networks, VMware, RedHat and Charles Schwab. To learn how these leading marketing organizations #RunMarketing, visit Allocadia.com.

