Allocadia Recognized in Marketing Resource Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Noted for Focusing on Financial Management for Marketers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) - Allocadia, leader in Marketing Performance Management and creators of the #RunMarketing movement, has been recognized in an independent report of Marketing Resource Management (MRM) vendors by Forrester Research, "Vendor Landscape: Marketing Resource Management: Leverage MRM To Drive Customer-Obsessed Marketing Operations."

The report notes that "marketers looking to refine their planning and measurement techniques should evaluate Allocadia's SaaS-based approach to closed-loop performance management," and cites the company's focus on financial management for marketers through three modules:

Invest for budgeting

Align for integrating with ERP

Optimize for measuring results

The report also acknowledges Allocadia's expansion both directly and via partnerships with IBM, Marketo, and Workfront.

The report states, "B2C marketers in the throes of modern marketing transformations need to rethink the role of MRM. A tranche of new marketer-friendly tools replaces legacy MRM solutions with more agile alternatives... MRM is evolving to address core marketing operations." MRM tools that facilitate insight-driven customer engagement are essential to drive the requisite transformation of day-to-day B2C marketing operations. MRM can improve marketing's ability to demonstrate the firm's brand promise while optimizing spend and productivity."

"Today's marketing function has two jobs," said Allocadia COO Richard Sharp. "On one hand, they need to 'do marketing' and execute across a growing number of tactics and channels. On the other, they need to 'run marketing' with strategic planning, investment management, and measurement. We're encouraged to see this report highlight the critical function of marketing operations in helping modern organizations run marketing with confidence. Allocadia is proud to serve as the underpinning technology that supports Marketing Resource Management for hundreds of accountable and transparent marketing departments worldwide."

The report was authored by Forrester Research analyst Rusty Warner with Mary Pilecki, Christian Splaine, and Christine Turley, and is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase here.

About Allocadia

Allocadia is the leader in Marketing Performance Management and creators of the #RunMarketing movement. The company's award-winning technology empowers marketers with confidence in their plans, investments, and ROI. Founded in 2010 by twin sisters Kristine Steuart and Katherine Berry, Allocadia today serves more than 12,000 marketers worldwide, managing over $20B in marketing investment to-date. Learn how leading marketing organizations at over 200 companies including Microsoft, Juniper Networks, VMware, Red Hat and Charles Schwab run the business of marketing at Allocadia.com.