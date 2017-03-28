Allstar Products Group Expands its Brands, Has Entered Wireless Speakers Industry with BoomTouch

BoomTouch Speaker removes messy wires and battery-draining Bluetooth with Magnetic Field Induction Tech

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Allstar Products Group has entered the wireless speaker industry with BoomTouch Speaker, the wireless and Bluetooth-free speaker system.

Compatible with any device that has an external speaker, BoomTouch™ Speakers utilize cutting-edge Magnetic Field Induction technology to amplify sound by touch alone -- no wires or Bluetooth® necessary. A device can be placed on top of the BoomTouch™ to project clear, booming sound.

"Allstar Products Group is excited to have entered the wireless speaker space with BoomTouch Speaker," said Scott Boilen, CEO of Allstar Products Group. "BoomTouch Speakers are some of the best speakers you can buy -- at only $19.99 and compatible with any device that has an external speaker, you won't find a better deal for high-quality, clear speakers."

BoomTouch™ Speaker is operated by AA batteries, and is available in black, red, and blue. Lightweight and extremely portable, BoomTouch™ Speaker allows users to instantly amplify and enjoy clear, booming audio on-the-go.

"BoomTouch Speakers are great for college students, barbecues, tailgates, and so much more," said Boilen. "Anyone who's ever had their battery drained by Bluetooth or been frustrated with a mess of wires will instantly see the value of BoomTouch's straightforward touch-to-play tech. We're excited to have made the lives of music lovers everywhere easier."

To learn more about BoomTouch™ Speaker, please visit www.boomtouch.com.

About BoomTouch Speakers

BoomTouch™ Speaker is a lightweight, portable speaker that operates without wires and without Bluetooth®. Unlike other wireless speaker systems, BoomTouch™ Speaker utilizes cutting-edge Magnetic Field Induction, or touch-to-play, technology -- simply place any device with an external speaker on top of BoomTouch™ to instantly amplify clear, booming sound. BoomTouch™ Speakers are compatible with Android, iOS, and independent devices with external speakers.

About Allstar Products Group

Allstar Products Group is a leading consumer products company that uses direct response advertising to maximize the potential of innovative, quality products and sustainable brands. Founded in 1999, Allstar Products Group has been directly responsible for some of the most successful consumer products in history. APG employs the foremost experts in direct response marketing, product development and manufacturing, and retail distribution to simultaneously build brands and drive sales.