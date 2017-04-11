Allstar Products Group Has Moved to Expand its Brand & Operations in Response to Anticipated Long-Term As Seen On TV Industry Growth

Allstar Products Group, one of the major manufacturers of some of the most popular As Seen On TV products, has expanded its brand for the long-term future

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Allstar Products Group has moved to continue to expand its brands and marketing efforts in anticipation of long-term growth in the As Seen On TV space.

Allstar Products Group (APG) is already one of the premier manufacturers of As Seen On TV (ASOTV) products, having been responsible for some of the most successful, and easily recognizable, consumer retail products, including Snuggie® and Clever Cutter®. The brand anticipates long-term growth of the ASOTV industry, driven primarily by the space's value to major retailers.

"Walk into any major retailer in the US or abroad and you'll likely find an As Seen On TV Section," said Scott Boilen, CEO of Allstar Products Group. "The As Seen On TV industry continues to thrive as a continuous, reliable drive of sales for major retailers. There will always be massive value in problem-solving-products at a low price point."

With the As Seen On TV industry projected to continue its steady growth for the foreseeable future, Allstar Products Group has taken initiative to expand its most popular brands, as well as to introduce several new ones. For example, APG has expanded one of its most popular brands, Snuggie®, with Snuggie® Tails™, a series of children's blankets that come in various sea creature design. The new retail line was a massive success during Holiday Season 2016.

"Allstar Products Group is always looking for new ways to build our brand, as well as the brands that we're affiliated with," said Boilen. "We realize that the ASOTV space is bigger than ever, and is projected to grow for the foreseeable future -- we're working every day to expand current product selection, improve pre-existing product design, and to continue to have our products be readily available to consumers by way of retail."

