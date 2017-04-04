Allstar Products Group Has Moved to Extend Popular Snuggie Brand with Snuggie Tails Blankets for Children

The makers of the Snuggie, the global As Seen On TV phenomenon, expand brand with Snuggie Tails, a new series of children's blankets

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Allstar Products Group has extended its popular Snuggie® blanket franchise with the expansion of its Snuggie® Tails™ product line, a series of children's blankets that come in various sea creature designs.

The Snuggie® Tails™ retail lineup initially included blankets designed as sharks and mermaids, but has expanded to include clown fish, penguins, dolphins, and whales. In addition to being fashionably fun, the blankets are warm, as they're enclosed at the bottom -- the tail/fin -- so that all heat remains trapped inside. All Snuggie® Tails™ blankets are available in major retail outlets for $19.99.

"We're excited to have extended one of our most popular brands in Snuggie with additional Snuggie Tails designs," said Scott Boilen, CEO of Allstar Products Group. "Snuggie Tails blankets are designed similarly to the original Snuggie, but for children -- they're comfortable, entirely hands free, and, most importantly, lots of fun."

Allstar has been very selective about extending the Snuggie® brand, despite receiving interest from other major brands. Snuggie® Tails™ had a successful Holiday Season in 2016, having sold over 1 million units. Allstar Products Group looks to build off of 2016's success throughout the first half of 2017.

"Snuggie Tails blankets are popular for the same reason that the original Snuggies are," said Boilen. "They're comfortable, practical because they're hands-free, and fun -- sometimes the best products are the simplest. We're excited to continue to deliver to our customers in both the US and abroad."

To learn more about Snuggie® Tails™ and their selection of children's blankets, please visit www.snuggietails.com.

About Snuggie Tails

Snuggie® Tails™ blankets are super-soft velveteen blankets made to look like underwater characters -- tail/fin and all. Unlike regular blankets, Snuggie® Tails™ are enclosed from the waist down to keep children warm while simultaneously keeping their hands free; all designs are warm, hands free, and, most importantly, fun.

About Allstar Products Group

Allstar Products Group is a leading consumer products company that uses direct response advertising to maximize the potential of innovative, quality products and sustainable brands. Founded in 1999, Allstar Products Group has been directly responsible for some of the most successful consumer products in history. APG employs the foremost experts in direct response marketing, product development and manufacturing, and retail distribution to simultaneously build brands and drive sales.