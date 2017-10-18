Alma Mater of Impaired Driving Victim Nicholas Coates Hosts Presentation of MADD Canada's New School Assembly Program

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - MADD Canada's latest School Assembly Program will hit close to home for students and staff of Queen Elizabeth Regional High School when it is screened for them later this week. The school is the alma mater of Nicholas Coates, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2013, at the age of 27.

MADD Canada produces a new School Assembly Program every year to educate students in Grades 7 - 12 about the consequences of impaired driving. This year's program, titled The Pact, tells the story of a group of friends who are devastated by an impaired driving crash. Vowing to build something positive from the tragedy, they make a pact to never drive impaired.

Together with Sponsor Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC), MADD Canada visits Queen Elizabeth Regional High School on Friday to highlight the 2017-2018 School Assembly Program tour of schools around the province.

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: Friday, October 20 at 9 a.m. Location: Queen Elizabeth Regional High School 360 Foxtrap Access Rd., Conception Bay South, NL Guests: Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD Canada National President Rob Tuck, Senior Liquor Control Inspector, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation Darrell Smith, Marketing & Communications Manager, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation

"I know that Nicholas would want the students at his former school to take the sober driving message to heart and to never put themselves or others at risk for the same kind of senseless tragedy that took him away from his family and friends," said Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nicholas' stepmother and the National President of MADD Canada.

MADD Canada is delivering The Pact to about 1 million students this school year, urging them to make their own pacts now -- rather than after a tragedy strikes -- to keep themselves and their friends safe from impaired driving. NLC, a long-time sponsor and supporter of MADD Canada's education and awareness efforts, is directly sponsoring 10 presentations at schools around the province.

For more information, or to check out a clip from The Pact, please visit http://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/the-pact/.