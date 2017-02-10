Almadex Minerals Announces Increase to Previously Announced Proposed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) -

Almadex Minerals Limited ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AMZ)( OTCQB : AXDDF) is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the size of its previously announced proposed non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") to up to approximately 2,600,000 units (the "Units") to raise up to approximately $3,500,000 at a price of $1.35 per Unit.

As previously announced, each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one whole non-transferable common share purchase warrant, each whole share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.00 per share for a period of thirty (30) months following the closing of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval. Any securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in Canada.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Limited is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of over 35 years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex and, prior to its spinout, by Almaden Minerals Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Morgan Poliquin"

Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Almadex Minerals Limited

