OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - The Almas Jiwani Foundation is proud to participate in International Women's day, and both Canada's "Equality Matters" and the IWD's "Be Bold for Change" campaigns. The AJF believes that inequality is the single greatest barrier to economic prosperity and ending poverty. Through bold action, the AJF believes progress can be made globally to give girls and women the opportunities to improve their communities and end the global plight of hunger and poverty. The World Economic Forum believes it will be nearly 170 years, 2186, before the gender gap is closed. This is both unacceptable, and unsustainable. Join the AJF in celebrating diversity, and being Bold for a Change on this International Women's Day, and stand up and say that Equality Matters.

"There are simply too many economic benefits to gender parity in the workforce, which ultimately is created by equality of opportunity. Women have far reaching impact in business and government if they are simply given the opportunity to succeed through access to education and the labour market," says AJF Vice President Jason Dupuis. "We see the social value of equality, and the impact empowering women can have in North America. If we don't give women a chance to succeed we are limiting our own potential. It just doesn't make sense from a social or economic perspective."

Through the #BeBoldForChange campaign, we challenge others, and ourselves, to use bold new initiatives and projects to change the world and announce that #EqualityMatters to everyone. We simply cannot wait one hundred and seventy years for women to be considered "equals" everywhere.

"Throughout my travels, my experiences around this globe, I can truly say that the most economically prosperous regions are those that give women the same opportunity as men. We see this in a business sense and a social sense," says Almas Jiwani, President of the AJF. "If we can expand the opportunities for women in the developing world we will have a recipe to end poverty and create economic prosperity."

About International Women's Day

International Women's Day is an annual celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women held on March 8th.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, bringing awareness to the fact that while there is much to celebrate, in many places across the world progress has slowed and urgent action is needed to accelerate gender parity.

About Almas Jiwani Foundation

The vision of Almas Jiwani Foundation (AJF) is to empower women, girls and marginalized communities through focused projects that directly address disparities in equality, education, entrepreneurship and energy rights.

AJF aims to bridge inequalities through the fostering of relationships among the various actors and stakeholders in the aforementioned global issues, and provide a platform for discourse and action.