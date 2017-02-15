AlohaNAP Announces SOC 2 and PCI DSS Compliance

AlohaNAP and 1547 Further Commit to Operational Excellence and Security

KAPOLEI, HI--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - AlohaNAP, the only multi-tenant, carrier-neutral data center facility with satellite backup capabilities in the state of Hawaii, announces today that it is both Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type 1 and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 3.1 compliant. The location recently underwent rigorous audits to provide customers with the assurance that their services meet the highest security and availability standards.

Weaver, the largest independent accounting firm in the Southwest, performed an independent examination and testing of control activities at AlohaNAP's data center, with an assessment of:

physical security;

operations and customer service;

development and information technology organization; and

risk assessment monitoring.

AlohaNAP's SOC 2 Report, performed in accordance with AICPA's Attest Engagements 101 guidance (AT 101), verifies that the design and operating effectiveness of the facility's internal controls meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles. The examination tested the Trust Services Principles and Criteria over system security and availability.

PCI DSS ensures the safe handling of sensitive information and is intended to help organizations proactively protect customer account data. Achieving this standard ensures customers' data is safe from physical, network and technical security risks within a third-party data center.

"Businesses on the island require a data center provider that can protect their most sensitive data," states Lee Mercado, Director of Sales, AlohaNAP. "Meeting these standards reinforces AlohaNAP's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance to ensure the availability, integrity and safety of these customer assets."

AlohaNAP is located two miles inland and over 160 feet above sea level, outside of any floodplain and tsunami zones. Owned and operated by leading custom-designed data center developer and operator, fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), the facility is designed to be the premier, multi-tenant, carrier-neutral data center complex in the Pacific. Leveraging its geographic location in Kapolei, HI, and access to Hawaii Pacific Teleport, an international satellite communications provider, AlohaNAP is creating a high bandwidth capacity "meet-me" point.

For more information about AlohaNAP, please visit www.alohanap.com.

About AlohaNAP

AlohaNAP offers enterprise-ready Tier 3 data center and colocation services on the island of Oahu by leveraging best-in-class critical infrastructure and our wide array of connectivity options, including both fiber and satellite. AlohaNAP is one of the only purpose-built commercial data centers on the island of Oahu, situated two miles inland and over 160 feet above sea level. The facility offers carrier-neutral connections to both global and local fiber providers, and satellite connectivity to over 40 different satellites. With 10,000 square feet of space immediately available, full redundancy, and 24/7 on-site security, AlohaNAP is the premier data center in Hawaii. AlohaNAP is one of four premier properties owned by leading custom-designed data center developer and operator, fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty.