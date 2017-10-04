Alorica Appoints New Global Chief Financial Officer as It Heads Into Next Phase of Growth

World's Third Largest Customer Service Provider Adds Corporate Finance Leader with 25 Years at Multi-National Technology Giants

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Alorica, the world's third largest provider of customer service solutions and the largest in the U.S. market, today announced the appointment of Cindy Fiorillo as Chief Financial Officer. Fiorillo brings 25 years of corporate finance expertise at global technology leaders, including Broadcom and Sun Microsystems, in all areas of finance, accounting and strategic planning.

Fiorillo will oversee global corporate finance for Alorica as a member of the company's executive leadership team. She will report to Alorica's CEO and Chairman, Andy Lee.

"Cindy is a highly-accomplished executive with significant financial expertise on a global scale. Her experience will be important to our future as we drive strategic priorities around optimization, long-term growth, and market-share expansion," said Lee. "She also shares our commitment to building a global culture that delivers exceptional value to our clients and their customers. We're excited to welcome Cindy to Alorica and to our executive leadership team."

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join Alorica," Fiorillo said. "The company is leading the transformation of the industry with the development of tech-based customer service delivery platforms that are impressive. I also share the company's commitment to cultivating a culture of excellence unique to Alorica, and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Over the past 25 years, Fiorillo's career has been focused in the fast-paced world of technology, most recently serving as senior vice president of finance and corporate controller at Broadcom Corporation. Prior to joining Broadcom, Cindy served in a variety of management roles at Sun Microsystems, including vice president of finance, internal audit, vice president of finance, world-wide operations, and vice president of finance, sales and services.

Fiorillo succeeds James Molloy who will serve as an executive advisor during the transition. Molloy served as the company's CFO for the past four years.

"James' commitment to Alorica as our CFO has been vital to our success during a period of significant growth and transformation," said Lee. "I'm grateful for all he's done to help Alorica grow into the global leader we are today. We thank him for his incredible commitment, passion and contributions to the company."

During Molloy's four-year tenure at Alorica, the company successfully completed two transformative acquisitions that doubled its size while growing revenue by more than four times and its global team fivefold. Today Alorica employs 100,000 team members who operate from 150 locations in 16 countries globally in 11 time zones.

As the world's third largest provider of customer service solutions, Alorica delivers customer service excellence to 25 of the Fortune 50 healthcare companies, six of the 10 largest financial institutions, four of the five largest telecommunications companies, and five of the largest retail companies. Nearly 70 percent of Alorica's business comes from Fortune 500 brands in a variety of verticals including healthcare, media and entertainment, technology, communications, financial services, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, and transportation.

At Alorica, we only do one thing -- we make lives better. How? By creating insanely great experiences for customers -- online, on the phone and through social media. From acquisition and sales to customer care and support, Alorica provides a host of world-class services, including customer relationship management and back office support. We're proud to passionately serve clients as diverse as we are -- including communications, financial services, healthcare, retail and tech companies, many in the Fortune 500. We call the OC home, headquartered in Irvine, CA, with more than 100,000 employees in 150 locations across 16 countries and 11 time zones around the globe.