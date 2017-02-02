Alorica CEO Announces New Technology Chief

Tech executive brings proven leadership and expertise with complex, global networks serving Fortune 500 clients

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Andy Lee, Chairman and CEO of Alorica, the largest customer experience business process outsourcer servicing the U.S. market, and third largest in the world, today announced his appointment of Jonathan Merrell as Chief Information Officer. Merrell will lead Alorica's global IT organization and rapidly evolve the company's network into the most reliable and flexible in the industry.

"By bringing a leader of Jonathan's caliber on board, Alorica is demonstrating yet again our commitment to developing state-of-the art technology platforms," said Lee. "His accomplishments are many, including migrating an enterprise to a new technology platform and successfully integrating two complex global IT networks. With his leadership, Alorica is enhancing our network's performance and boosting its efficiency -- and that's taking the insanely great customer experiences we're already creating to an entirely new level."

Merrell's extensive executive and leadership experience spans twenty five years, including key roles at a variety of enterprises, including Vice President of Systems and Engineering at Ingram Micro and Vice President of Product Management and Business Development at CBS Interactive.

At Alorica, we only do one thing -- we make lives better. How? By creating insanely great experiences for customers -- online, on the phone and through social media. From acquisition and sales to customer care and support, Alorica provides a host of world-class services, including customer relationship management and back office support. We're proud to passionately serve clients as diverse as we are -- including communications, financial services, healthcare, retail and tech companies, many in the Fortune 500. We call the OC home, headquartered in Irvine, CA, with more than 100,000 employees in 150 locations across 16 countries around the globe.