Alorica CEO broadens executive team, announcing new leadership post and chief counsel

Elevating global services and process integration role enhances Alorica's operational rigor and service excellence across the globe

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Andy Lee, Chairman and CEO of Alorica, the largest customer experience business process outsourcer servicing the U.S. market, today announced his appointment of two prominent executives to the company's executive leadership team as Alorica continues its growth trajectory:

Jeffrey Aldaz , Senior Vice President of Global Services

In this newly-created leadership post, Aldaz is responsible for driving process efficiencies, optimization and workflow standardization across the company's global processes.

"Jeff has a proven track record of reengineering global business processes to deliver world-class outcomes," said Lee. "Under his strong leadership, Alorica will continue to optimize our operational efficiencies and improve business workflow with our clients benefiting from these productivity gains. Maximizing efficiency is a crucial component of creating insanely great customer experiences for our clients."

Aldaz joins Alorica's executive team after serving six years as Vice President of Global Shared Services at Ingram Micro. For the past 20 years, he has built his career on successfully redesigning mission-critical processes, leading organizational integration initiatives and creating automation, reporting and analytics systems. Jeff has significant global operations experience, having managed large operations throughout South East Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Today, Lee also named Tania King as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. "With two decades of service as an executive leader and corporate legal counsel at performance driven, multi-national companies, Tania is bringing more than her highly sought-after advice to Alorica," noted Lee. "She's a business-minded professional with a history of leading legal, compliance and operational teams to great success, which she'll leverage in her new role."

Prior to joining Alorica, King served as Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary for 15 years at Advantage Solutions. A growth-oriented enterprise with a global presence, the business services company primarily serves the consumer packaged goods industry. While at Advantage Solutions, she also served as Chief Strategy Officer at the company's largest subsidiary for a year.

In addition to her executive experience, King has also served in a variety of roles on corporate board of directors, including four years as a member of the VOSS Water board of directors. She is a member of the American Bar Association, California State Bar Association, Orange County Bar Association and Association of Corporate Counsel.

"By adding these outstanding individuals, we're continuing to build our remarkable executive team with energetic, innovative leaders," said Lee. "Together with our 100,000 engagement experts around the world, we're rewriting the industry playbook with unmatched passion and a vision for the future."

About Alorica

At Alorica, we only do one thing -- we make lives better. How? By creating insanely great experiences for customers -- online, on the phone and through social media. From acquisition and sales to customer care and support, Alorica provides a host of world-class services, including customer relationship management and back office support. We're proud to passionately serve clients as diverse as we are -- including communications, financial services, healthcare, retail and tech companies, many in the Fortune 500. We call the OC home, headquartered in Irvine, CA, with more than 100,000 employees in 150 locations across 16 countries around the globe.