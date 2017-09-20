Alphaserve Technologies Launches AI and Analytics Education for Legal Market

New offering aims to educate lawyers and firm leadership about the basics of artificial intelligence and its practical applications for law firms

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Alphaserve Technologies, a global provider of managed IT, cloud and cybersecurity services, introduces a new education program focused on AI and analytics. Designed for attorneys and C-level law firm management, the program offers training sessions tailored to the needs of each firm -- from fundamentals of artificial intelligence to more in-depth boot camps aimed at helping the firm explore how its existing data can be used to identify new business opportunities that improve operations or increase profitability.

Alphaserve recently expanded services within the legal market, introducing a scalable model for its technology management offering geared to midsize and small law firms. The company has also introduced a version of its popular AI consulting service for the legal market, offering AI as a service to improve law firm business processes.

AI is not new to the legal market, but many firms are slow to implement applications using AI, in large part because they don't fully understand what it is or how it can help them. Leveraging in-house experts with academic backgrounds, Alphaserve hopes to change that with its new educational offering.

"As we're establishing a stronger presence in the legal space, we find many lawyers don't entirely understand the basics of artificial intelligence and what its practical applications could be in a law firm environment," says Arup Das, CEO of Alphaserve Technologies. "While some vendors are willing to sell them AI services, we believe the first step is to close the gap for firms that are unsure where to begin, and therefore aren't able to truly leverage AI today."

Alphaserve's new educational programs are customized to the needs of each law firm, ranging from short seminars either general in nature or focused on highly targeted aspects of AI to multiday boot camps that begin by establishing baseline understanding before diving into more advanced concepts around machine learning and predictive analytics. The programs are presented by Alphaserve's chief data scientist Dr. Subrata Das, who is a recognized expert in the fields of computational business analytics and artificial intelligence, having written and spoken extensively on these and related topics. He is also an adjunct faculty at Northeastern University and at Villanova School of Business.

About Alphaserve Technologies

Alphaserve Technologies® is a global provider of digital IT services to law firms, financial firms and other markets including media, government and health care. A privately held firm of technology and business professionals serving clients in 300 cities and 38 countries, Alphaserve offers services focused on emerging digital technologies (AI, machine learning, application development and security) as well as infrastructure technologies (cloud and lights on outsourcing). Visit www.alphaserveit.com and www.machineanalytics.com to learn more.