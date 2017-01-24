Alphinat Announces a Profit of $259,243 for the Quarter Ended November 30, 2016

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Alphinat Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NPA) announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016.

The quarter under review has seen an acceleration in sales with OEM partners, both for OEM licenses as well as Enterprise licenses of SmartGuide. The Enterprise license of SmartGuide allows clients to deliver e-services that connect into multiple back-end systems, therefore insuring a more streamlined user experience.

The company continues to be involved with delivery of projects with various agencies of Canadian federal government. These projects have led to further discussions with current and prospective clients and partners.

For the 3-month period ended November 30, 2016, the Company recorded total revenue of $603,985 compared to $380,850 for the same period in 2016. The earnings for the period ended November 30, 2016 amounted to $259,243 or $0.005 per outstanding common share compared to earnings of 30,983 or $0.001 per outstanding common share for the 3-month period ended November 30, 2015.

Also, Alphinat Inc. announces the issuance, on January 23, 2017 of stock options representing a total of 1,758,544 common shares to Directors and employees of the Company. The exercise price on the options, which expire on November 30, 2021, is $0.12.

Alphinat's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending November 30, 2016 can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

About Alphinat

Alphinat is the creator of SmartGuide®, a next generation application development and deployment productivity toolset providing agility to leverage existing IT assets and lower costs for a one-stop delivery tool of Web and mobile enterprise applications from any back-end system.

Alphinat has been appointed by technology company peers to associate member at the Smart Cities Council (www.smartcitiescouncil.com).

Alphinat technology is also used in the healthcare, banking, insurance, telecommunications and other sectors, in modernising, automating and rendering cost-effective various business processes at a fraction of the cost associated with conventional customized solutions. For more details about Alphinat or its software suite, please visit www.alphinat.com.

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws.

