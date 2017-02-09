ALSO Group: Another Record Result

EMMEN, SWITZERLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - In fiscal year 2016, ALSO's profit before taxes (EBT) rose by 25.4 percent to 113.9 million euros. "For the sixth time in a row, the ALSO team has achieved a record result," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX:ALSN).

Group net profit climbed to 83.2 million euros, exceeding the previous year's figure by 32.3 percent. EBITDA rose to 146.0 million euros by 4.3 percent. This includes initial investments in the new markets in Poland and Benelux as well as the new state-of-the-art warehouse in Finland. Net sales of the ALSO Group improved by 2.5 percent to 8.0 billion euros.

Dividend proposal of 2.25 CHF per share

For 2017, the Board of Directors has proposed a distribution to the shareholders from the reserve an in-kind contribution amounting to 2.25 Swiss francs per share (previous year 1.90). The proposal will be submitted to the shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2017.

The complete Annual Report for 2016 will published on February 23, 2017.

Direct link to the press release: http://www.also.com/goto/20170209en

ALSO Holding AG (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 188 000 articles from some 500 vendors. The Group has around 3 670 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2016 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 8.0 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany.

More information: http://www.also.com

Droege Group

(Major shareholder)

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made restructuring programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with own equity in corporate subsidiaries and medium-sized companies in "special situations". The motto of "The Art of Implementation" has made the group a pioneer of hands-on implementation-oriented corporate development. Droege Group demonstrates its implementation excellence daily within its own portfolio. The entrepreneurially platforms of the Droege Group are aligned to current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, shopping 4.0, future work). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines our actions. In this way Droege Group has successfully gained a position in domestic and international markets and operates with over 120 companies in 30 countries.

More information: http://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.