AltaGas Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX:ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held April 26, 2017. All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Catherine M. Best 76,623,504 96.65% 2,655,393 3.35% Victoria A. Calvert 76,676,200 96.72% 2,602,697 3.28% David W. Cornhill 74,815,688 94.37% 4,463,208 5.63% Allan L. Edgeworth 78,869,168 99.48% 409,728 0.52% Daryl H. Gilbert 69,060,168 87.11% 10,218,730 12.89% David M. Harris 78,442,698 98.95% 836,199 1.05% Robert B. Hodgins 75,635,377 95.40% 3,643,520 4.60% Phillip R. Knoll 78,847,758 99.46% 431,139 0.54% David F. Mackie 73,782,923 93.07% 5,495,975 6.93% M. Neil McCrank 76,549,868 96.56% 2,729,030 3.44%

Results for all agenda items will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) shortly.

