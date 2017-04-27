AltaGas Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

April 27, 2017 08:45 ET
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX:ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held April 26, 2017. All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Results for all agenda items will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) shortly.
AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on natural gas, power and regulated utilities. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca
AltaGas Ltd.Investment Community1-877-691-7199investor.relations@altagas.caAltaGas Ltd.Media403-691-7197media.relations@altagas.cawww.altagas.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds