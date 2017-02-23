AltaGas Ltd. Files 2016 Year-End Financial Disclosure Documents

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX:ALA) today announced that its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as the related Management's Discussion and Analysis, are now available online at: http://altagas.ca/invest/financials. All documents have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and are posted under AltaGas' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Summary year-end disclosure was provided today in the fourth quarter and year-end news release. There was also a conference call held. The webcast replay is now available at http://altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations.

The print version of the 2016 Annual Report, along with materials for AltaGas' annual meeting, including the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, will be mailed to AltaGas shareholders in March.

AltaGas is an energy infrastructure business with a focus on natural gas, power and regulated utilities. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas or an affiliate of AltaGas, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the timing of mailing of the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause AltaGas' actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.