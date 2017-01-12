AltaGas Statement on Potential Transaction

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX:ALA) today issued, at the request of IIROC, on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following statement in response to a media report suggesting that it is in talks with and pursuing a potential transaction with a third party:

While we are in discussions regarding a potential transaction with a third party, no agreement has been reached and there is no assurance that these discussions will continue or that any transaction will be agreed upon. Until such time as it is appropriate to make a public announcement on any potential transaction, should one occur, AltaGas will not comment further on this matter. Any announcement regarding a potential transaction will be disclosed in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

