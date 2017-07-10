Altai Announces Election of the Board of Directors and Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Altai Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ATI)(US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on July 7, 2017 in Toronto (the "Meeting"), Dr. Niyazi Kacira, Dr. Didier Pomerleau, Dr. Mehmet F. Taner, Mr. Jeffrey S. Ackert and Mr. Raymond Savoie were elected as Directors of the Company.

In the Meeting, Ross Pope LLP was appointed as Auditors of the Company.

On July 7, 2017, the Company has granted to directors and an officer a total of 800,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and expiring July 6, 2022. The grants are to replace options that expired on June 21, 2017 without being exercised.

ALTAI RESOURCES INC. IS A RESOURCE COMPANY WITH OIL AND GAS AND GOLD PROPERTIES IN CANADA.

