Altair Doubles Land Position at High-Grade Crepulje Zinc-Lead-Silver Property and Gears Up for Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("Altair" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AVX)(FRANKFURT:90A) (ISIN: CA02137W1014) (WKN: WKN A2ALMP) Mr. Harold (Roy) Shipes, President and CEO, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional Mining License that doubles the current land position on the Crepuljie zinc-lead-silver property, Mitrovica district of Kosovo.

This license extends the property to the south from the original holdings. The current gravity survey program is being expanded to cover the new holding which is underlain by the same favourable geological units that contain numerous surface showings and drill intersections of mineralization on the original property holding.

As discussed in an earlier release, numerous high-grade zinc and lead occurrences lie within a target zone measuring 500 metres by 300 m. In this area several surface trenches exhibit high grade zinc-lead mineralization zones running between 17 to 35 per cent zinc plus lead over 2 to 4 m widths within broader mineralized zones. These zones lie within a pronounced zinc and lead geochemical anomaly defined by earlier work. Also from earlier work, two zones of induced polarization response and one zone of self-potential response also lie within the target area generally coincident with the geochemical anomalies.

As previously announced, a diamond drill program is currently in the planning stages and is scheduled to commence in April to coordinate with completion of interpretation of the gravity survey, anticipated by the end of March, 2017.

