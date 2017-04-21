Altair Expands Land Position to the West and North of High Grade Zinc Trench Samples at Crepulje Zinc-Lead-Silver Property, Kosovo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("Altair" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AVX)(FRANKFURT:90A) (ISIN: CA02137W1014) (WKN: WKN A2ALMP) President and CEO, Mr. Harold (Roy) Shipes, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a third mining license that expands the land position on the Crepulje zinc-lead-silver property, Mitrovica district of Kosovo.

"Based on our interpretation of the gravity survey and the high grade trench samples, it was imperative we cover anomalies that extend onto this additional land," stated CEO Harold (Roy) Shipes.

The third license extends the property to the west and north from the original two holdings. A recently completed gravity survey encountered anomalies extending onto this additional land which is underlain by the same favourable geological units as the original property holding.

As announced on October 11, 2016, a field program was undertaken on the Crepulje project in May and June 2016. Three existing trenches were re-exposed and were also extended, and five new trenches were completed. These new discoveries extended the zone of high-grade lead-zinc mineralization which has been trenched by approximately an additional 300 metres to over 450 metres.

Eighteen samples were collected from the trenches, and one surface grab sample was collected from a surface exposure. Five new trenches were completed; trench No. 8 through No. 12. In addition, one sample (No. 19) was collected from a newly discovered outcrop. Results from these new trenches and newly discovered outcrop are presented in the following table:

Trench

# Trench

Length

(m) Sample

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) 8 15 14 3.1 5.2 2.1 35.8 2.77 15 5.2 7.7 2.5 37.02 1.75 9 14 No mineralization encountered 10 12.5 18 1.7 3.4 1.7 36.57 3.95 11 20.5 6 0 6.4 6.4 1.69 0.43 5 6.4 7.3 0.9 41.39 2.27 4 13.5 15 1.5 34.79 3.66 12 17.7 3 11 11.8 0.8 28.9 5.21 2 13 14.6 1.6 1.09 1.53 1 15.6 16.5 0.9 4.53 2.13 Outcrop n/a 19 n/a n/a n/a 38.28 1.8

Portions of trenches 1, 2 and 3, which were originally excavated in 1974, were re-opened, deepened and widened. Nine samples were collected during this summer's program. The results of these samples are presented in the following table:

Trench

# Trench

Length

(m) Sample

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) 1/1 30 7 9.2 13.8 4.6 27.9 2.3 8 13.8 17.9 4.1 0.63 0.22 9 17.9 20.7 2.8 34.74 3.36 10 20.7 22.2 1.5 19.7 1.96 2/1 41.3 11 10 12.9 2.9 37.98 4.78 12 12.9 15.8 2.9 14.3 1.97 13 15.8 18.8 3 29.92 3.24 3/1 20.5 16 7 9.5 2.5 32.06 4.02 17 9.5 14.5 5 20.6 2.3

The samples collected during this program were submitted to the ALS Laboratory in Bor, Serbia where they were initially crushed and pulverized prior to a split being analyzed. The samples were initially analyzed for 33 elements using the ME-ICP61 technique. Where the samples exceeded the upper limit of 1% for zinc and/or lead they were then analyzed using the Zn-OG62 and Pb-OG62 techniques respectively. A number of samples exceeded the 30% zinc upper limit and were then analyzed using the Zn-AAORE technique.

The technical information in this Press Release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and a Technical Advisor to the Company.

To learn more about Altair, please visit http://altairresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Harold Shipes, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.