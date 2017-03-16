Altair Readies Drills on Crepulje Zinc-Lead-Silver Property, Kosovo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("Altair" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AVX)(FRANKFURT:90A) (ISIN: CA02137W1014) (WKN: WKN A2ALMP) Mr. Harold (Roy) Shipes, President and CEO, is pleased to announce that drilling operations are about to commence on the Crepulje zinc-lead-silver property, located in the Mitrovica district of Kosovo.

Drilling of 10 to 20 holes will total at least 1,000 meters depending on the final outcome of the Company's recent gravity survey. Preliminary indications are that the survey has identified three separate anomalies which will be explored further by drilling. Additionally, the gravity survey is being expanded to both further define identified anomalies and to cover the southern extension of the property.

The Company continues its search for other advanced zinc, lead and silver projects. In this regard it has identified an advanced opportunity in the continental USA on which it is conducting due diligence. The Company has made a deposit to hold this asset on an exclusive basis. Additional information will be announced as this situation develops.

The technical information in this Press Release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and a Technical Advisor to the Company.

