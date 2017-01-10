Altec Launches New Transmission Digger Derrick

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Altec, Inc. is excited to announce the release of the DT65H. The DT65H Digger Derrick is a hydraulically-actuated, continuous rotation, heavy-duty transmission digger derrick designed with steel load-bearing structures. The unit features a fiberglass 3rd stage boom and has a 21,051 lb lifting capacity at 10 feet.

"The 21,051 lb lifting capacity at 10 feet gives some indication of the operator's ability to dig a hole, and lift and set a large transmission pole with just one unit set up," notes Chris Barnes, Altec Market Manager. "This increases productivity and efficiency on the job site."

The DT65H provides the following features:

Fully hydraulic, pilot operated controls

Standard 15,000 lb planetary winch

Full-view riding seat with single handle control

To learn more about the DT65H or any other pieces of Altec equipment, call 1-800-958-2555 or visit www.altec.com.

Altec is a leading equipment and service provider for the electric utility, telecommunications, contractor, lights and signs and tree care markets. The company provides products and services in more than 100 countries throughout the world.