Altec Launches Two Units on Track Carriers

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Altec is pleased to announce the launch of two Altec units on track carriers. Altec's AC40-152S and AC45-127S are now available for sale on the new Prinoth Panther T22.

The features of the AC40-152S and AC45-127S are maintained from the chassis-mounted variants, but are now paired with a tracked machine to allow customers to access hard-to-reach jobsites. The new Prinoth T22 has many great features like the Tier 4 Final engine and straight-frame style carrier that, when paired with either the AC40 or AC45, will increase jobsite versatility and productivity.

To learn more about the AC40-152S-TC and AC45-127S-TC, or any other pieces of Altec equipment, call 1-800-958-2555 or visit www.altec.com.

Altec is a leading equipment and service provider for the electric utility, telecommunications, contractor, lights and signs and tree care markets. The company provides products and services in more than 100 countries throughout the world.