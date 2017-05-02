Alternatives to HTS - Hit-finding Approaches in the Medicinal Chemist's Arsenal, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - In a live broadcast on Thursday, May 18, 2017, industry expert Dr. Sam Mann, Principal Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry from Charles River Laboratories will look at some of the complementary approaches to HTS from a chemist's perspective and how these strategies have been successfully applied to real drug discovery programs at Charles River for Charles River's partners.

Examples of such approaches include:

Knowledge-based design: using chemistry expertise to make inventive modifications to known bioactive molecules

In silico screening: using structure and ligand-based approaches to virtually screen large collections of compounds

Fragment screening via low-throughput biophysical techniques such as SPR and NMR

While high-throughput screening (HTS) remains a powerful weapon for hit identification, it is important to be aware of the many alternative tools available to the medicinal chemist for initiating a drug discovery program. No hit identification method is always fruitful; they all have their strengths and weaknesses, and only by judicious integration of hit identification approaches can the chances of success be maximized.

Learning Objectives

Better understand the range of alternative hit-finding approaches to HTS

Understand how these approaches can be complementary to each other

View case study examples of how each has been successfully applied to real drug discovery programs

