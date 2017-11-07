Altify Announces Altify Relationship Map Live App for the Quip Collaboration Platform, Enabling Companies to Embed Dynamic Relationship Maps in Any Quip Document

Enterprise sales teams can now visualize how to build relationships with the right people to win the deals that matter most

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Altify, a digital sales transformation software company, today unveiled Altify Relationship Map Live App, available on the Quip Collaboration Platform, a cloud-based platform that enables teams to collaborate, create, and deliver work together, faster. Altify brings people, power, influence, and reporting relationships to life in the Live App, making it easy to compile account summaries and executive briefings and keep the entire company aligned to the needs of the customer.

Altify Relationship Map Key Features

Relationship Map Live App helps sales and executive teams identify key players, visualize reporting structures and relationships, and track influence throughout the sales process. The Relationship Map Live App can be added into any Quip document, showing an interactive view that brings to life the key people in each account and displays their relationship status as positive, negative, or neutral. Relationship Map identifies internal influence and political structure to help the team navigate the account and close the deal.

Comments on the News

"The most successful sales teams involve everyone understanding and aligning to their customers' needs," said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of Altify. "Altify's Relationship Map Live App gives the entire team insight to focus on the right people and reporting relationships, so they can collaborate in real-time and close more business."





"Teams need the right apps and tools embedded where they work," said Patrick Moran, Chief Customer Officer, Quip. "Opening up Quip to our partner ecosystem is a huge milestone, enabling our partners to extend their expertise into the Quip Collaboration Platform, creating a customized collaboration solution for every Quip customer."





See the Altify Relationship Map Live App in Action at Dreamforce

The new Relationship Map Live App will be featured as part of the Quip Keynote session taking place on Wednesday, November 8th in Moscone West Keynote Room, Level 3

The Altify Relationship Map Live App can be viewed at the Dreamforce Customer Success Expo at Altify Booth #1714





Availability

The Altify Relationship Map Live App will be available on the Quip Collaboration Platform in the first half of 2018





About Altify

Altify is the digital sales transformation software company, helping sales teams win the deals that matter and increase wallet share with a suite of software products that improve opportunity and account management. Built natively on the Salesforce platform, Altify helps salespeople, managers, and executives achieve sustained revenue growth and sales success. Altify customers include: Autodesk, Brocade, BT, GE, Honeywell, HP Enterprise, Johnson Controls, UnitedHealthcare, Optum, Salesforce and Software AG. Find out more at alitfy.com.

About Quip

Quip, a Salesforce company and cloud-based collaboration platform, enables teams to create and deliver work together, faster. Combining documents, spreadsheets, apps and chat with live CRM data in a modern way. Quip delivers a central hub to create, collaborate and get better work done. Built mobile-first, Quip breaks down communication barriers and silos enabling every business to collaborate online, offline and from any device. Leading brands including 21st Century Fox, Diageo, Electronic Arts and Facebook have turned to Quip to increase collaboration, productivity and innovation. On average Quip users experience 43 percent less email, 38 percent less meetings and are able to complete projects 37 percent faster in Quip1.

