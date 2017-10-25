Altify Announces Women in Leadership and Sales Leadership Roundtable Events at Dreamforce

Executives from Honeywell, UnitedHealthcare Group, Radial, Splunk, and More to Speak on Effective Sales Leadership in Two Events

DUBLIN, IRELAND and SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Altify, the sales transformation software company, today announced that it will host two offsite sales leadership discussions on the first day of Dreamforce. Sales Leadership Roundtable: The Secret Sauce to Accelerate Growth will share sales strategy and best practice breakthroughs to help companies of all sizes increase their sales velocity. The session will explore how industry leaders align strategy, people and technology, including augmented and artificial intelligence, to provide more value to customers and enable massive sales growth. Women in Leadership: Grow. Inspire. Transform. will feature inspirational stories and advice from a diverse panel of executive women driving transformation in their organizations.

Both events will occur on Monday, Nov. 6 at Novela at 662 Mission St., San Francisco, and require advance registration for attendance.

"Dreamforce brings together the best executive and sales leaders every year to share best practices and drive innovation," said Altify CEO Anthony Reynolds. "Our goal is to facilitate two conversations critical to business success -- how to drive sales growth through digital transformation and how to empower women in sales and executive leadership. We're thrilled to be working with these accomplished executives and leading voices on both topics in these panel discussions."

Sales Leadership Roundtable: The Secret Sauce to Accelerate Sales Growth

Who:

Moderator: Anthony Reynolds, CEO, Altify

Panelists:

Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer, Radial

Doug Landis, Growth Partner, Emergence Capital

Glenn Davis, Senior Vice President of Growth Execution and Client Engagement, UnitedHealth Group - Optum

Jon Kondo, CEO, OpsPanda

Lenore Lang, VP Sales, Quip at Salesforce

What: An interactive discussion on building and sustaining a high performance sales team and revenue generation engine. Includes a breakfast sponsored by OpsPanda and a panel discussion featuring real-life examples of sales successes, insights, and go-to-market strategies.

When: Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 8:00a.m.

Register to attend the panel here.

Women in Leadership: Grow. Inspire. Transform.

Who:

Moderator: Áine Denn, EVP and Co-Founder, Altify

Panelists:

Corinne Sklar, CMO, Bluewolf, an IBM Company

Melissa Church, VP Growth Operations (Sales Operations), UHC Community & State

Natalie Mancosky, Global Sales Excellence Director, Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies

Bronwyn Saglimbeni, Personal Presence and Communications Coach & Writer, Bronwyn Communications

Sherry Lowe, VP Marketing & Communications, Splunk

What: A dynamic panel of women leaders share their stories and inspire others to write their own. Panelists will share their journies, offer leadership insights on personal and business transformation, and explain how their drive, passion, and excellence has translated into business and personal success.

When: Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 11:30a.m.

Register to attend the panel here.

For more information about Altify, visit www.altify.com or connect via social media:

About Altify

Altify is the digital sales transformation software company, helping sales teams win the deals that matter and increase wallet share with a suite of software products that improve opportunity and account management. Built natively on Salesforce platform, Altify helps salespeople, managers and executives achieve sustained revenue growth and sales success. Altify customers include: Autodesk, Brocade, BT, GE, Honeywell, HP Enterprise, Johnson Controls, UnitedHealthcare, Optum, Salesforce and Software AG. Find out more at alitfy.com.