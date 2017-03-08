Altify Names Seasoned Operations Expert Anthony Reynolds, From Anaplan and SAP, as CEO

Altify Business Performance Benchmark Study 2017 Finds 70 Percent of Enterprise Salespeople Believe Digital Transformation Will Be the Biggest Disruptor of Current Business Practices

DUBLIN, IRELAND and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Altify, the global leader in sales transformation, today announced the appointment of Anthony Reynolds as chief executive officer as the company's previous leader, Donal Daly, shifts to become executive chairman. Prior to joining Altify, Mr. Reynolds was executive vice president operations and chief customer officer at Anaplan, where he helped lead the company to more than $100M in annual revenue. He also held a number of general management, operations and sales related roles as a former senior vice president and chief operating officer of SAP.

In his new position as CEO, Reynolds plans to expand Altify's influence in the market and extend its leadership in sales transformation. His experience building exponential growth in the cloud industry makes him an invaluable asset as the industry expands and new opportunities arise.

Business Performance Benchmark Survey Reveals Rising Need for Focus on Key Accounts

Reynolds' appointment comes at a time when the sales performance management market is poised for growth, as account-based selling gains recognition and cloud software is now the backbone of most modern sales organizations. Altify's 200 enterprise customer base, proven methodology and sophisticated product, combined with Reynolds' experience growing companies, lays the framework for accelerated momentum.

Altify's newly published Business Performance Benchmark Study found that 81 percent of sales and marketing professionals prioritize securing new customers and 65 percent prioritize driving more revenue from existing customers in 2017. Both goals hinge on sales teams' ability to forge deep relationships with strategic customers, which Altify's thirty years of tested methodology and advanced AI enable every salesperson to achieve.

"The sales transformation industry is poised for massive growth," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. "Sales is no longer transactional; it's now the nurturing of long-term relationships that is crucial to customer success. Sales strategy has shifted to focus on customer outcomes, rather than sheer commercial volume, and companies are investing in technology to enable the new approach. Software that puts meaningful engagement at the forefront will find a rapidly expanding audience."

Other sample findings from the study include:

Buyers' most trusted sources for purchase decisions are their own research, company reputation and recommendations from peers in other companies.

The most powerful performance levers are: gaining access to key buying influencers, first-line sales management, uncovering customer problems, understanding customer organizations and sales and marketing alignment.

Salespeople consider their biggest areas for growth to be improving forecast accuracy (67 percent), sales coaching (58 percent) and maximizing deal size (52 percent).

There is a disparity between sales and marketing in terms of perceived success: 50 percent of salespeople feel that they are maximizing the value of each deal, while roughly 35 percent of marketing say the same.

A Continuing Tradition of Putting Customers First

"Altify began with a vision to completely transform how sales organizations improve performance by using data and methodology to help sales teams nurture the accounts that matter most," said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of Altify. "It has consistently outpaced competitors in delivering value to its customers. Donal has built a great company that truly cares about its customers, has the best products in the sales enablement space and a wonderful team. I'm incredibly excited to begin as CEO as we become the de-facto standard for sales professionals, through growth, innovation and customer success."

Daly will remain engaged in the business, spending more time with customers, working hand-in-hand with the sales team on key relationships, and investing deeply in long-term strategy.

"We have been extremely fortunate on our journey so far," said Donal Daly, executive chairman of Altify. "We have great customers and an amazing team. Now we have an opportunity to build on that momentum. I looked long and hard for an executive with the right cultural fit and values, proven track record and experience to lead the charge for the next phase of growth -- and could not be more pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony as our new chief executive."

Business Performance Benchmark Study Methodology

The Business Performance Benchmark Study incorporated feedback from over 800 sales and marketing professionals from over 60 different countries. Eighty-three percent of participants were senior level management.

