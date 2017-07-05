AltiGen Communications, Inc. Announces Results of 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders'

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - AltiGen Communications, Inc. ( OTCQB : ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, today announced that Ken Epps and Simon Chouldjian joined AltiGen's Board of Directors. Mr. Epps and Mr. Chouldjian were elected to the Board at AltiGen's June 29, 2017 meeting of stockholders.

Jeremiah Fleming, AltiGen's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board said, "We are very pleased to have Ken and Simon join our Board. They each bring a wealth of industry experience which we can leverage to help us take the company to the next level."

Mr. Epps, who has extensive experience in telecom, healthcare, SaaS and Cloud technologies, is the co-founder, President & CEO of AGNITY HealthCare, a leading provider of patient centric secure mobile communications and collaboration solutions for healthcare providers. Prior to that Mr. Epps was CEO of U4EA Technologies, preceded by his position as CEO of BayPackets. Mr. Epps also held senior leadership positions at Williams Communications and AT&T. Mr. Epps holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from South Carolina State University, a Master of Science degree in Engineering Administration from the University of Tennessee, and Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Chouldjian, an independent investor, was the Vice President of Hardware Engineering at AltiGen prior to his retirement in April 2015. Prior to that Mr. Chouldjian was one of two co-founders and Vice President of Engineering at Luxcom, a manufacturer of communications equipment. Mr. Chouldjian previously held management and project leadership positions at Hewlett Packard Corporation and TRW. Mr. Chouldjian earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California - Berkeley and a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

According to Mr. Epps, "With their transition to the cloud going strong, AltiGen is poised for success in the cloud communications market. I look forward to helping guide management in taking the company to new heights."

Mr. Chouldjian said, "I've participated in and have continued to closely follow AltiGen's evolution from a hardware to a software to a cloud company. As a Director, I will diligently work to assist the company in successfully addressing the growing cloud communications market."