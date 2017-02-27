AltiGen Delivers Madison Mutual Insurance Company Lower Total Cost of Ownership and Simplified Management With Hosted Skype for Business and MaxACD Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - AltiGen Communications ( OTCQX : ATGN), a Silicon Valley based provider of Hosted Skype for Business and Contact Center solutions, announces that its cloud contact center solution, MaxACD with Hosted Skype for Business has been successfully deployed by Madison Mutual Insurance Company, an insurance provider serving customers in Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Prior to this implementation, Madison Mutual relied on MaxACD for their call center needs, but struggled with the management demands of an on premises deployment of Lync 2010. As an early adopter of Unified Communications, Madison Mutual wanted to leverage their existing investment while realizing the reduced Total Cost of Ownership that AltiGen's hosted solution provides.

"The on premises Lync solution presented technical challenges especially when rolling out upgrades," explains Paul Beckley, Director of IT for Madison Mutual. "The on premises system made disaster recovery difficult to plan for as well. We had similar experiences with on premises Exchange and solved most of those by moving to Office 365 in November 2015."

AltiGen's Hosted Skype for Business solution is designed to enhance companies' deployments of Office 365. Named to the top 30 Fastest Growing Microsoft Solution Providers, AltiGen works with companies wanting to use Skype for Business (formerly known as Lync and included in most Office 365 products) to offer true Unified Communications with advanced calling capabilities, but without the hassle and investment of an on premises deployment. The AltiGen MaxACD with Hosted Skype for Business solution marries features such as Instant Messenger, Presence and Web Meetings with cloud-based automated multimedia routing and queuing capabilities and many other advanced call center capabilities.

"Knowing of our recent move to Office 365, AltiGen immediately began creating a solution that would leverage that investment and also solve most of the problems we were discussing," continued Beckley. "We will be saving money too; enough for the approval meeting to basically be statements like: Please bring us more no brainers!"

Madison Mutual's engagement with AltiGen extends their previous deployment of MaxACD, which they had come to trust for their contact center needs. It allows for simplified management of Skype for Business deployment, and enhances their disaster recovery planning. The implementation was seamless, and they are enjoying their continued successful relationship with AltiGen. As Beckley states, "Everything we have worked together on has been world class."

"AltiGen is thrilled to work with Madison Mutual," quoted Mike Plumer, Vice President of Sales for AltiGen Communications. "They had a need for an easy to manage and cost effective solution for their Unified Communications platform. AltiGen was able to leverage their existing investment in Office 365 and MaxACD contact center through our Hosted Skype for business solution. This has eliminated the headaches they experienced with the on premises deployment and allowed them to save time and money." To learn more about AltiGen's MaxACD with Hosted Skype for Business, visit www.altigen.com.

About Madison Mutual

Madison Mutual Insurance Company is a provider of Auto, Home, Farm, and Personal Umbrella insurance and has been serving customers in Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Indiana since its founding in 1920. Madison Mutual Insurance can be found online at www.MadisonMutual.com.

About AltiGen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. ( OTCQX : ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. AltiGen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

Trademarks

Copyright 2013 AltiGen Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. Product names, logos, brands, and other trademarks featured or referred to within this press release are the property of their respective trademark holders.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the Company's views of future events and financial performances, current expectations, beliefs, plans and assumptions, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements regarding the continued effectiveness of our Hosted unified communications solutions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks related to AltiGen's limited operating history. Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTC Market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.