AltiGen's MaxACD Multimedia Contact Center Achieves Skype for Business Certification

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - AltiGen Communications ( OTCQX : ATGN), a Silicon Valley based provider of Hosted Skype for Business and Contact Center solutions, is pleased to announce that its MaxACD multimedia contact center solution has completed Microsoft's rigorous certification program for Skype for Business Server.

MaxACD utilizes Microsoft's UCMA and UCWA APIs to natively integrate with Skype for Business to add enterprise-critical features such as Web chat queuing, skills-based routing, automatic call distribution, multi-level auto attendant, call recording, and real-time monitoring and reporting to improve customer interactions and employee productivity. In addition, it connects seamlessly with Office 365.

"We are pleased to see AltiGen certify its MaxACD contact center for Skype for Business to deliver advanced routing and queuing capabilities and extend the communication experience for organizations to achieve more," said Andrew Bybee, Principal Group Program Manager for Skype for Business.

AltiGen's MaxACD contact center for Skype for Business can be delivered as a fully managed service from the AltiGen Cloud or as a turn-key, all software solution deployed on-premises. AltiGen offers simple, flexible and cost-effective licensing options which include monthly Cloud service subscriptions, monthly SaaS licenses or one-time perpetual licenses.

"As enterprises replace their traditional PBX with Skype for Business, they still need business-critical phone system features that they had," said David Tang, Vice President of Cloud Solutions at AltiGen. "AltiGen's MaxACD enhances Skype for Business with advanced PBX and contact center features required to meet the needs of today's enterprises."

To learn more about MaxACD and how it extends valuable features to Skype for Business and Office 365, please visit wwww.altigen.com.

About AltiGen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. ( OTCQX : ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. AltiGen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

