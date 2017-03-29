Altiplano Minerals provides Q1 Corporate Update and Earn-In Achievement on the Comet Joint Venture

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:APN) ("APN" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its activities and achievements in Q1 2017. The Company has been extremely focused at both the corporate and project level with highlights in both areas listed below.

Joint Venture Update

Further to the Company's press release dated February 10, 2017, Altiplano can confirm fulfillment of its requirements to earn an initial 20% interest in the copper and gold projects called Farellon and Maria Luisa.

Pursuant to the joint venture agreement with Comet Exploration Ltd., the Company has quickly earned the initial 20%, by funding US$0.75 million in expenditures. Many of the highlights listed below have contributed to this achievement.

CEO John Williamson stated, 'To achieve this milestone so quickly, after signing the JV agreement less than 6 weeks ago, is a strong testament to the pace at which we intend to advance this project. Our message in that regard has been consistent and this achievement provides further validation of our execution plan to shareholders and potential investors.'

Further to the agreement, the next milestone with respect to the earn-in will occur at 35% or 50% interest in the JV, respectively, by funding up to an aggregate of US$1.25 million, or US$2.0 million, respectively.

A picture is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Farellon_site.jpg

Completed Highlights - Q1

Project

Signed an initial heads of agreement and ultimately finalized the formal Joint Venture agreement with Comet Exploration Ltd. on (initially) two copper and gold projects called Farellon and Maria Luisa located near the town of La Serena, Chile

Commencement of underground operations at Farellon Project which has included: the negotiation and signing of an initial 100 m mining contract, advance underground adit 125 m to intersect Farellon Vein system beneath existing workings and install a vent rise at 100 m

Negotiate and sign second underground mining contract for the next phase (100 - 400 m) which is currently underway

Equipment purchase and requisition including an underground diamond drill, 60 kwt generator, air compressor, sea can storage and Shot Crete equipment

Completion of the upgrades and construction to the haul road

Corporate

Fort Capital was retained as a capital markets advisor and to provide advice on strategic opportunities (www.fortcapital.ca)

Closed oversubscribed financing to raise $3M

Initiated Board reconstitution; appointed Mr. Jeremy Yaseniuk to Board (http://altiplanominerals.com/corporate/management_board/)

Investor relations role filled by Ms. Lisa May

