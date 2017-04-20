Altiplano to Commence Underground Drilling at Farellon Copper-Gold Vein System, Chile

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:APN) ("APN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of underground drilling at the company's Comet Joint Venture (CJV), near La Serena, Chile.

To date, the CJV has advanced the 3.5 m high by 3.5 m wide adit approximately 95 m at a 15% decline from surface. At 95m the adit intersected the Farellon Vein system over a true width at that point of 1.8 m. The adit was continued for an additional 8-10 m at which point it turned to run parallel to the vein in the footwall behind the vein. As of this release work continues on the adit and it has advanced an additional 35 m in the footwall parallel to and about 7 m behind the vein.

The underground drill and associated gear was purchased from a Canadian supplier and has now cleared Chilean Customs and arrived at site. Drilling will commence within a few days and continue for the next few months. The underground drilling will consist of short 10-25m holes along an optimal pattern to confirm an underground resource and reserve.

Concurrent to the drill program Altiplano continues to advance the underground adit an additional 360 m to its targeted length of 500m.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

