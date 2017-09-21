Altisource Announces Phil Huff as Vice President and Head of Valuations

Real estate technology veteran to lead Altisource's Valuation Services business

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ("Altisource") ( NASDAQ : ASPS), a leading provider of real estate, mortgage and technology services, today announced that Phil Huff has joined the company as Vice President and Head of Valuations. In this role, Mr. Huff will be responsible for the growth and advancement of Altisource's Valuation Business including Springhouse, a full-service appraisal management company, where he will serve as President and CEO.

Mr. Huff joins Altisource with over 25 years of impressive leadership experience at financial technology and services companies with a strong focus on product development and business growth strategies. Mr. Huff was most recently the President and CEO of Platinum Data Solutions where he was responsible for the company's sale to Mercury Network in 2016. Prior to Platinum Data Solutions, he was President and CEO of eLynx, which was sold to Black Knight Financial Services in 2016.

"Phil brings a deep expertise in technology, sales, marketing and business development strategy and an extensive real estate industry network," said Joseph A. Davila, President, Servicer Solutions, Altisource. "His proven expertise and seasoned network will be a big factor to the success of our Valuation Services business."

In addition to the hiring of Mr. Huff, Springhouse has expanded its sales team and announces George Paquette as Manager, Valuations. Mr. Paquette has over 15 years of valuation experience, having worked as Chief Appraiser, Compliance Officer and Manager of Review for nationwide AMCs and large lenders. He also owned and operated one of the largest appraisal offices in Orange County, California.

"We are excited to add George to our sales and business development team as we continue to grow our client base and product suite," said John A. Vella, Chief Revenue Officer, Altisource.

