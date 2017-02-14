Altisource Continues to Expand Client Base and Enhance Product Lines to Meet the Needs of Servicers

Company introduces integrated suite of FHA solutions to help improve controls and mitigate risk for Servicers

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ("Altisource") ( NASDAQ : ASPS), a leading provider of real estate, mortgage and technology services, today announced a specialized Federal Housing Authority (FHA) offering, taking advantage of its end-to-end product suite to assist in improving controls and mitigating risk throughout the lifecycle of servicing an FHA asset.

FHA loans represent a growing share of many Servicers' portfolios and require specialized processes to comply with complex servicing guidance. The Altisource FHA offering provides servicers the ability to help reduce timelines and increase efficiencies with transparency through a customizable approach. From integrated field services, title services and property repairs to Claims Without Conveyance of Title (CWCOT) Auction Services, the complete suite of products is backed by the power of proprietary data and analytics to help further reduce risk and cost for Servicers.

In 2016, Altisource continued to grow its Servicer Solutions product suite, increasing its offerings to existing clients and significantly expanding its client base. "We are extremely committed to offering our customers access to customized mortgage and real estate solutions that help drive results," said John A. Vella, chief revenue officer at Altisource. "We have developed our solutions by leveraging company-wide capabilities combined with our extensive industry experience, compliance and control environment, innovative technology and data analytics to deliver inventive approaches which help mitigate risk in an ever-changing regulatory environment."

Altisource will be showcasing its end-to-end suite of Servicer Solutions, including its new FHA offering, at the Mortgage Bankers Association National Mortgage Servicing Conference this week in Dallas, Texas. At the conference, Altisource can be found in the Ft. Worth 5 meeting room. Please contact Heather Vaknin at (310) 756-8074 for more information.

