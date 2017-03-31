Altisource and Habitat for Humanity Team Up for a Second Year to Build and Repair Homes

ATLANTA, GA and LUXEMBOURG --(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ("Altisource") ( NASDAQ : ASPS), announces its continued sponsorship of Habitat for Humanity for a second year. In 2016, Altisource® employees contributed more than 2,000 volunteer hours to Habitat projects throughout the country to help build decent, affordable homes.

In 2017, Altisource will fund and provide volunteer support for new home construction and repair projects in Atlanta, Boston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Sacramento, central Arizona, Denver and Greater Detroit.

"Through its various business units, much of Altisource focuses on restoring neighborhoods and improving sustainable housing," said Kevin J. Wilcox, chief administration and risk officer, Altisource. "We are proud to continue our alliance with Habitat and our employees and customers look forward to another year of revitalizing homes and communities in the U.S."

In addition, Altisource will sponsor Habitat's annual Corporate Summit as well as the Habitat on the Hill annual legislative conference through funding and advocacy.

"We are grateful to continue working with Altisource for a second year. Their renewed commitment helps make a difference in so many lives," said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, senior vice president, Development, Habitat for Humanity International. "With Altisource's support, we will help even more families build and repair their homes and achieve strength, stability and independence."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in nearly 1,400 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Altisource®